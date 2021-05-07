COVID-19 induced Black Fungus infection, symptoms, treatment: Here's what we know

Several cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis infections, a rare form of fungal infection, have been reported from Delhi hospitals, raising an alarm among doctors as India struggles to flatten the curve of new COVID-19 infections.

Private medical facilities in Delhi have reported seven cases of Black Fungus in the last 48 hours, PTI reported. Last year, cases of Black Fungus were recorded in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

What's Black Fungus Infection?

Mucormycosis (or zygomycosis) is a critical fungal infection that is caused by a group of molds (a type of fungus) known as mucormycetes, according to the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

Molds are already present in the environment and they attack people with comorbidities or weak immunity. Therefore, Black Fungus infection is attacking patients who have recuperated from COVID-19 but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney infection, heart failure or cancer.

The major symptoms of the disease include face numbness, swelling in the eyes, and nose obstructions on one side, among others.

How severe is Black Fungus infection?

This infection can even be fatal if left untreated, according to doctors. A senior ENT surgeon, Dr Manish Munjal, at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told PTI, "We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycisis. Last year, this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone."

How is Black Fungus treated?

According to an estimate, the overall mortality rate is around 50 percent in cases of Black Fungus but as in the case of almost any infection, early detection can save lives. Doctors suggest that if people who have recovered from COVID-19 are suffering from any symptom of Black Fungus, they must go for a diagnosis.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSVL), a Mumbai-based bio-pharmaceutical firm, received a go-ahead from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in March to "use anti-fungal medication — Liposomal Amphotericin B or LAmB — as a medical intervention in patients of mucormycosis", according to an IANS report.

The BSVL has become the first company in India to receive approval for anti-fungal medicines.