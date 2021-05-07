COVID-19 induced Black Fungus infection, symptoms, treatment: Here's what we know Updated : May 07, 2021 01:17:39 IST Private medical facilities in Delhi have reported seven cases of Black Fungus in 48 hours Black Fungus infection is attacking patients who have recuperated from Covid-19 but have comorbidities The overall mortality rate is around 50 percent in cases of Black Fungus, but an early detection can save lives Published : May 07, 2021 01:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply