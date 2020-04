India is putting up a fierce battle to rid the country of the deadly coronavirus even as the number of positive cases and deaths are rising across the world. However, there is one relatively smaller state in the country that has emerged to successfully keep the virus at bay.

Chhattisgarh in central India has methodically dealt with the virus and so far not a single casualty has been reported from the state. Total positive cases in the tribal-dominated state stand at 36 as 4.30 pm of April 22.

With a population of around 3 crore, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh stands out as a clear outlier when compared to neighbouring Jharkhand or Madhya Pradesh -- from where it was carved out as a state in November 2000. MP has reported 76 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,540 have contracted the virus in more than 20 districts.

So the question arises, how Chhattisgarh managed to contain the spread of the virus?

The primary reason behind the low numbers is that the state had started screening incoming travellers at its lone airport in capital Raipur even before India registered its first positive case on January 31, explained Health and Rural Development Minister TS Singh Deo. The police had sealed its borders with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh much before the national lockdown.

"We are dealing with the virus in a cautious and methodical manner," Deo, scion of the erstwhile Surguja royal family, said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18. "We have ordered 75,000 testing kits as a precautionary measure from a South Korean Company and we’re expecting deliveries on April 23," he added.

The kits are being procured from SD Biosensor – an ICMR-verified company – at a relatively lower cost.

"To a great extent, our success can be attributed three factors including luck, the state's advanced preparations in handling the cases and the minimal level of viral loads [amount of virus an infected person is carrying]. The positivity with which our healthcare workers and administrative officials have been dealing with the inflow of patients, has been commendable," Deo highlighted.

The nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25, but Chhattisgarh had restricted movement at malls, theatres and other crowded areas prior to that. The state's Director General of Police, DM Awasthi told CNBC-TV18 that authorities had anticipated a China-like situation and had immediately started examining people entering into the state from MP and Maharashtra. Soon we implemented our own lockdown across 28 districts.

Chhattisgarh has five testing centres spread across the state and positive patients are being segregated into three stages to provide them with relative treatment. There are 1,750, 400 and 816 beds earmarked for patients suffering from stage-I, II and III, respectively. The first patient, a girl who had travel history of UK tested positive on March 14 and was quarantined, the DGP said.

Inside isolation centres, the state has allocated 2,700 beds for patients entering stage-III of the infection, which it plans to increase to 8,000. Moreover, in power-hub Korba district, a 100-bed hospital will soon be dedicated for treating coronavirus patients. Additionally, 922 ventilator bed units have also been earmarked.