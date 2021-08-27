Here’s how you can fix errors in your CoWIN vaccine certificate

A new feature on the CoWIN portal allows users to rectify errors on the vaccine certificate. If one made mistakes while filling up details, they will get a one-time opportunity to fix them by editing the CoWIN certificate and downloading a new one.

Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx

Here’s how you can correct the mistakes:

Step 1. To avail this facility, a user needs to go on the CoWIN website

Step 2. After signing in using the registered mobile number, the user has to enter the one time password (OTP) sent on their registered mobile number for successful verification.

Step 3. After successful verification, tap on the 'Raise an issue' option at the top.

Step 4. After this, select the member’s name.

Step 5. To proceed, click on the option 'Correction in certificate'

Step 6. After selecting the members, one can choose any or two of the four options for which corrections are to be made. The corrections can be made to name, year of birth, gender, and Identification Number (Aadhaar Number/ PAN Card/ Passport).

Step 7. After entering the correct details, click on 'Submit the details.'

This was a much-needed feature for users after complaints of data entry errors began to pile up. Once a person gets vaccinated, the certificate can also be verified using the QR code. The vaccine certificate comes with a unique 13- digit ID which gives access to all vaccination-related details like date of vaccination, name of the vaccine, time and place where one got vaccinated, and the name of the health official who administered the vaccine.