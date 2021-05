The instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its Indian users that will help them locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre as the country has opened vaccination for the 18-44 age group from May 1.

WhatsApp will employ a chatbot for the same, which has been developed in collaboration with several health partners who will operate it and some more of such helplines. The company’s head Will Cathcart has shared this information through a tweet, expressing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India.

The ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ chatbot on the app will now help users to locate the nearest vaccination centre. The chatbot, launched earlier this year, has now been updated to help users in finding the closest vaccination centre.

Find your nearest vaccination center right here, through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot! Simply type ‘Namaste’ at 9013151515 on WhatsApp or visit https://t.co/D5cznbq8B5. Prepare, don't panic! #LargestVaccineDrive #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/qbfFlr5G0T — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 1, 2021

How to use the new feature

If you are looking forward to access information on the vaccine and the closest vaccination centre, on WhatsApp, follow these steps to use the new feature.

Save +91 9013151515, the official Government of India's Corona Helpdesk number, to your phone contact list.

Initiate a chat with the number by simply sending Hi, Hello or Namaste.

Within seconds, you will get an automated message that will contain emergency contacts, a link to the Aarogya Setu app.

Simply respond with your choice on the chat and you will be guided further.

The vaccination centre and other vaccine-related information are available at option 1 as of now.

As India faces a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, vaccination is understood to be the only major respite. The Indian government started immunisation for all citizens between the age of 18 and 44 years from May 1, 2021. However, several states have not yet been able to launch a full-fledged vaccination drive for all adults due to a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In light of the above crisis, WhatsApp chatbot can be a convenient way to access information on the vaccine and vaccination centres in India.