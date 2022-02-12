Here's how to create the 14-digit unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account number

To help people claim their Ayushman Bharat benefits digitally, the Union health ministry, on Friday, announced the integration of its flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with the Aarogya Setu app. This integration takes the benefits of the 14-digit unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number to the users of the Aarogya Setu app.
In a statement, the National Health Authority (NHA) said, “Under the ABDM, users can generate their unique ABHA number. They can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records, including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records, etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.”
According to the government, 16.4 crore ABHA numbers have so far been generated under the ABDM, and following the integration, more than 21.4 crore users of the Aarogya Setu app will be able to generate the ABHA numbers using the app.
NHA CEO RS Sharma said, "With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent. Creation of ABHA is the start, and we would soon roll out the functionality to view your digital health records as well."
Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, “With ABHA, Aarogya Setu has enabled an important consent-based option for the citizens which will help them access their personal health record and useful services from the national digital health system.”
The complete process to create your ABHA number takes less than 10 minutes as one is only required to fill in basic details and authenticate the mobile number and Aadhaar number.
How to generate your ABHA number?
Acknowledging the hesitation that many people may have with regard to sharing their health data on a platform, stringent protocols have been put in place to ensure privacy. According to the government website, "ABDM does not store any of your health records. Your health records are stored with healthcare information providers as per their retention policies, and are shared over the ABDM network with encryption mechanisms only after your express consent."
Read Also |
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
First Published: IST