Here's how to create the 14-digit unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account number

To help people claim their Ayushman Bharat benefits digitally, the Union health ministry, on Friday, announced the integration of its flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with the Aarogya Setu app. This integration takes the benefits of the 14-digit unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number to the users of the Aarogya Setu app.

In a statement, the National Health Authority (NHA) said, “Under the ABDM, users can generate their unique ABHA number. They can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records, including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records, etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.”

According to the government, 16.4 crore ABHA numbers have so far been generated under the ABDM, and following the integration, more than 21.4 crore users of the Aarogya Setu app will be able to generate the ABHA numbers using the app.

NHA CEO RS Sharma said, "With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent. Creation of ABHA is the start, and we would soon roll out the functionality to view your digital health records as well."

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, “With ABHA, Aarogya Setu has enabled an important consent-based option for the citizens which will help them access their personal health record and useful services from the national digital health system.”

The complete process to create your ABHA number takes less than 10 minutes as one is only required to fill in basic details and authenticate the mobile number and Aadhaar number.

How to generate your ABHA number?

Visit -- https://abdm.gov.in/ -- or download the ABHA app

Go to create my ABHA number tab

Put in your Aadhaar number or driving licence number or PAN number

An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked (or driving licence-linked/PAN-linked) mobile number

Put in the OTP

You will be asked to put in a mobile number that you would like to connect with your Ayushman Bharat Health Account

After you put in the mobile number, an OTP will be sent to that mobile number (it can be the same or different from the previous one)

After you put in the OTP the second time, a National Health Authority form would open up

Fill in your details like -- name, date of birth, e-mail ID, gender, permanent address. The form also asks you to create an ABHA/PHR address. As per the form, "The PHR (Personal Health Records) address is a self-declared username that is required to sign into a Health Information Exchange & Consent Manager (HIE-CM). Currently, all ABHA users can generate their own PHR address during ABHA sign-up." Basically, you have to come up with a login ID. For instance -- batman@ndhm or gotham@ndhm

Once you fill in and submit the form, your ABHA ID will be generated. You will also get the option to download your ABHA card.

Subsequently, you can avail all the services offered by logging into your ABHA account using your login credentials.

Acknowledging the hesitation that many people may have with regard to sharing their health data on a platform, stringent protocols have been put in place to ensure privacy. According to the government website, "ABDM does not store any of your health records. Your health records are stored with healthcare information providers as per their retention policies, and are shared over the ABDM network with encryption mechanisms only after your express consent."