It's the eighth day of the nationwide lockdown, and the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to more than 1,600. Active cases stand at over 1,400, and so far, with 132 people recovered. The outbreak has claimed 38 lives so far. This is according to the number available on health ministry's website as of 4:30 pm this evening.

According to the government, at least 48,000 tests have been conducted so far, utilising 38 percent of India's testing capacity. At least 816 samples were tested at private labs on Tuesday, and so far 51 private labs have been approved to conduct COVID testing.

Maharashtra and Kerala are the worst hit states in terms of number of cases. According to the Maharashtra government, 351 cases have been detected in the state, with number of active cases at 302, total recoveries are at 39, and 10 people have died from the infection.

In Kerala, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 265. Till date the state has tested over 7,400 samples of which 6,300 have come as negative. Also, over 1.6 lakh people in the state are under surveillance and around 660 are admitted in isolation facilities.

Tamil Nadu has seen a sudden surge in the number of cases. According to the National Health Mission, 110 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 15 districts of the state, bringing the total count to 234.

In the national capital, Delhi, the number of positive cases have risen to 120. Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said his government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of any healthcare or sanitation worker who dies in the line of duty.

As the stress on the healthcare system increases, a Nagpur-based doctor has moved the Supreme Court seeking WHO graded protective gear for healthcare professionals across the country. The court has asked the Centre to respond to the plea by next week.

So, how are states preparing to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases? To discuss this matter Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, Commissioner - Health of Maharashtra, Niharika Barik Singh, Secretary Health & Family Welfare of Chhattisgarh and KK Shailaja, health minister of Kerala.

Yadav said, "In the state of Maharashtra we are very much concerned about the health workers who are working in frontline areas like hospitals and all. We are definitely providing them all the protective gears as per the government of India guidelines. As of now we have sufficient stock and around 20,000 personal protective gears we have in our stock and these are distributed as per the needs of different facilities."

Yadav further added, "As far as testing is concerned, Maharashtra is well placed as far as the number of labs are concerned. We are already having around 13 government labs, 10 private labs which are being given permission to test COVID-19 patients from ICMR. So around 22 labs are there in Maharashtra and we are sufficiently placed as far as testing also."

Shailaja said, "We have arranged all the things to face this severe problem. We have more than 1,00,000 beds for isolation in medical colleges, district hospitals and private hospitals also. We are trying our best to collect sufficient number of PPE kits and N95 masks etc but these two things PPE kits and N95 masks are facing scarcity."

Singh said, "We have 9 positive cases as of now. We have tested around 787 suspects. Out of the 9 positive cases, 5 of them have come from UK. So we have made a list of all the UK passengers from March 1 and we are testing all of them."

"We are also testing all the foreign returned since March 1 and we have home quarantined them. So far we have home quarantined around 51000 people. Our strategy is to aggressively quarantine people and if there are any symptoms in the quarantined people, we immediately test and take them to isolation."

Singh further added, "We are very short on PPE, we have less than 5000 PPEs with us. Even for testing the lab technician would need a PPE to test suspect cases. So if you ask me to increase the tests, I would also want more number of PPEs."

"We are looking up to the government of India, we have been asking them and placing our demand, so far we have just got 1000 PPEs from government of India, we are waiting for more. At least 10000 PPE we need right away. We are trying to make exclusive COVID hospitals."