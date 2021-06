Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a cap of Rs 150 per shot for private hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The service charge limit of Rs 150 per shot comes above the price of the coronavirus jabs that may vary between Rs 700 to Rs 1500 a dose. The move will help in streamlining the vaccination pricing across the country amid reports of private hospitals making an exorbitant profit in administering doses.

Here is the pricing of a single dose of the vaccine:

Astrazeneca-Serum-Oxford's Covishield: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has priced a single dose of Covishield at Rs 600 for private hospitals. With 5 percent GST, it will be Rs 630. As the administration charge is capped at Rs 150, a single dose will now cost Rs 780.

Until now, the average price charged to an individual is Rs 900 by Max Healthcare, Rs 850 by Apollo Hospitals and Rs 850 for Fortis.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin: A single dose costs Rs 1200 in private hospitals and with a 5 percent GST, the cost will come around Rs 1260. After adding administration charges of Rs 150 per dose, the final price is Rs 1410.

Gamaleya Research Institute's Sputnik V: A single dose of the Russian imported vaccine costs Rs 995.40. The vaccine price is expected to decrease once domestic production begins.

On Monday, Modi had announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days. The Centre has decided to buy 75 percent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 percent of the state quota, and give it for free to the state governments, Modi said.

He added that private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 percent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine.