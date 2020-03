As coronavirus hits India, banks will also not immune from the cascading effect of the disease. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan spoke to Sunil Mehta, CEO of IBA, and Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, MD & CEO of Syndicate Bank, to understand how banks are coping up in the wake of the virus spread.

Mehta said, "At Indian Bank Association (IBA) level we had organised a meeting of the senior lenders on last Monday in which various aspect of banking were discussed including advisories to the public and you must have seen some advertisements coming into the media telling people about how to go for safe banking."

Digital banking is the most preferred option in the prevailing circumstances, he added.

"We have given advisories to the people who are handling cash that they should wear gloves while operating the cash."

Advisories have already been given to the public in the form of press release and advertisement by IBA.

Every time a person goes for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) transaction on any site they should first sanitise their hands and then only they should go for putting their hands on the equipment, the bank advisory said.

"We have also given an advisory to all the banks for taking extraordinary steps to prevent the spread of this disease. Minimising the doorstep banking, minimising the face to face interactions, splitting the critical operating centres into 2-3 units so that all the units do not work together so that in case of isolation the remaining unit can work."

"Similarly, advisories have been given for the top management team to work on rotational basis. For the branch level absolute precautions to be observed and keeping safe distance with the customers and anybody who is suffering with cough and cold should wear the mask and should be allowed to go to take medical help instead of transacting."

"So, all these steps and advisories have already been given for the branches as well as for the public in general," Mehta added.

Mahapatra said, "I think we are facing a very unusual kind of a situation which the world has not seen before. In fact this issue of 'The Economist' is listing various measures that policymakers as well as regulators and the banks individually are taking."

"What you narrated as forbearance or special window of liquidity are one or two of the few measures that could be taken and this also includes policy interventions in terms of supplying additional liquidity so that ATMs do not dry out."

"Also educating the banking because if banking and e-commerce also stop then there will be an unusual panic in the market. So we have to collaborate with the government leadership and the other law enforcement as well as healthcare units because we are intermediates which are very critical in the total stability of the system."