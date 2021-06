After starting its vaccination drive in a few cities in early May, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is now expanding its drive on a larger scale across the country in a public-private partnership.

The company has tied up with hospitals and healthcare providers and aims to procure doses from suppliers to ensure all associates and families are covered.

To enhance accessibility, TCS has put in place a systematic multivendour and multilocation mechanism in-line with National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) guidelines. It has set up 118 COVID vaccination centres across India. For associates that do not have access to vaccination centres in certain areas, the company is also enabling access via national network of more than 650 hospitals.

Suresh Raman, Vice President of TCS and DP Nambiar, Vice President and Global Head of HR Services Lines of TCS discussed more about the company’s vaccination plans as well as its procurement process.