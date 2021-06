If you have received your CoWin vaccine certificate with mistake(s) in the printed text, you can now get it corrected using simple steps.

Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 8, 2021

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to correct the information on the certificate:

9. The updated information will appear on your final certificate

Users can make changes in any of the three fields -- 'Name', 'Gender', and 'Year of Birth'. People must be careful while entering the new details because the changes can only be made once.

Also, if you are facing trouble downloading the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, here's how to do it:

On CoWin portal

5. Click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate

On Aarogya Setu app