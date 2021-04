Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today assured the residents of Delhi that there is no shortage of beds at the hospitals. His comments came after many reports suggested a shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients amid the spiraling coronavirus cases.

Addressing the media on the situation in the city, Kejriwal claimed that more than 5,000 beds in hospitals are available for the Covid-19 patients. He also said that people may not get a bed at the hospital of their choice but will get a bed somewhere. The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to avoid insisting on getting admission into a specific hospital.

Anyone in need can check the availability of beds in various Covid-19 treatment facilities in the national capital by visiting the official website of the Delhi government.

Follow these steps to get a Covid bed in Delhi

· Visit the Delhi Fights Corona Website

· Check the availability of beds at the Covid hospitals in Delhi

· Contact the hospital, nearest to you, on the given phone number

· The contact numbers, addresses and location maps of the hospitals are given on the webpage

· You can also call the Delhi Covid Hotline - 1031 or Delhi government’s Telemedicine Helpline- 011-61193786, for further assistance

People can also use the Delhi Corona App to avail the above-mentioned facilities.

Delhi reported 17,282 new cases yesterday and 104 deaths. A total of 7.67 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 11,000 deaths have been reported from Delhi till yesterday, as per the official data.

Kejriwal has announced fresh curbs and restrictions after a top-level meeting with officials and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

According to the new Covid restrictions, malls, gyms, spas, and auditoriums will remain closed throughout the week. Cinema halls can operate on weekdays, but only with 30 percent capacity. Salons can operate only on weekdays.