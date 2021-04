Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases with a daily count of new cases reaching close to 3 lakhs, experts suggest ‘double masking’ may become helpful to protect people against the infection.

Double Masking refers to the act of using two face masks over each other for added protection against Coronavirus. But can using two masks really help us as the virus threatens to collapse the country’s health infrastructure?

Experts have now found COVID-19 to be an airborne disease. The COVID-19 virus spreads through minute droplets in the air that are released into the air through the respiratory system of an infected person. If these droplets land on a surface and contaminate it, touching the surface and then touching eyes, nose or mouth can also spread the infection.

Experts suggest that it is important to have a mask on at all times, mostly when outdoors.

Double-masking uses two masks on top of each other to provide a better seal and more filtration against the virus infected particles that might be found in the air. According to experts, double-masking can double the protection against COVID-19. The proviso being that both masks have to fit snugly in order to have any noticeable benefits.

The best way to double mask is to use a cloth mask over a surgical mask. Other good combinations are cloth masks or a 3-ply mask over a cloth mask. Using two 3-ply masks in tandem is not going to be effective because they are not designed to have a snug fit, reports suggest.

The reason that double-masking works so well is not because of the additional layers of fabric and filtration, but because of the improved fit. Double-masking seals out any gaps that there might be present due to a bad fit. Surgical masks fit particularly well but a snug cloth mask on top of it ensures that there are no loose spots on your face.

As the new variants of COVID-19 with higher infection rates are adding to the daily surge of positive cases, it is crucial that people take every precaution possible. This includes wearing double masks and taking all the steps necessary to make masks as effective as possible.