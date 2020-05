India, like the rest of the world, is continuing its fight against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak by taking various measures including the extension of nationwide lockdown. Here's a look at some important numbers amid the ongoing struggle against COVID-19.

59,747: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID19 in India as of May 8 (11 pm).

111: The number of foreigners who have tested positive for coronavirus in India.

16,539: The number of total cured cases in the country as of May 8.

1,886: The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 across the country.

36,79,499: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world.

2,54,199: The number of deaths across the globe due to coronavirus as of May 7, as per WHO data.

17,974: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the highest in India.