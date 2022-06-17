Here are 13 facts about autism, which affects 1 in 100 children

Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), comprises a diverse group of conditions that generally appear before the age of three. These conditions are characterised by the degree of difficulty with social interaction, communication and so on. About one in 100 children in the world has autism, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the last 50 years, research in ASD has grown. However, the cause of this disorder is still a mystery. Since its discovery, the disorder has continued to grow, and new advancements continue to be made today to help individuals on the spectrum achieve their full potential. It is also important to raise awareness about the disease to make lives easier for them.

Here are some key facts about autism

1. The term autism comes from the Greek word ‘autos,’ meaning self. The word ‘autism’ literally means alone.

2. Autism spectrum disorder constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to the development of the brain.

3. Characteristics may be detected in early childhood. However, autism is often not diagnosed until much later.

4. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in 68 children has the condition in the country.

5. Vaccines do not cause autism as many studies have examined the prospects and none have shown any evidence linking autism with vaccines.

6. Care for autistic people needs to be supported by actions at community and societal levels for greater accessibility and inclusivity.

7. Evidence-based psychosocial interventions can improve communication and social skills in autistic people. This can have a positive impact on the well-being and quality of life of autistic people and their caregivers.

8. The abilities and needs of autistic people may vary and can develop over time. Some people with autism can live independently, while others may require life-long care and support.

9. Boys are nearly five times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with ASD.

10. The earlier autism is diagnosed and supportively treated, the better outcomes for children's lives are.

11. Parents cannot cause autism spectrum disorder. It is known that parental behaviour before, during and after pregnancy does not cause ASD.

12. Being nonverbal at age four does not mean autistic children will never speak. Most children learn to use words later and nearly half learn to speak fluently.

13. Hyperlexia, the ability to read above one’s age or level in school, is a common ability found in people with an autism spectrum disorder.