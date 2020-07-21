Herd immunity? Nearly a quarter of Delhi residents may have developed COVID-19 antibodies

One in every four people in Delhi has been exposed to the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the past, according to the data released by the government. The Delhi govt has released data on sero-prevalence study, which tested 21,387 samples in the general population for IgG antibodies against the SARS Coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent. The study also indicates that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic. This is significant as it indicates a general level of immunity against the virus being built in the population.

Sero-prevalence tests are not diagnostic and only check for past exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Data implies 6 months into the epidemic that only 23.48 percent of people are affected or exposed in Delhi. The Delhi government said prompt lockdown, effective containment, contact tracing and tracking, citizen's compliance has helped in keeping the infection at the levels.

However, sero-prevalence data implies a significant proportion of the population is still vulnerable. The Delhi govt in a statement said containment measures need to continue with the same rigour. Hence, physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoidance of crowded places etc, must be followed strictly.

Senior epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that even if the sero-prevalence is at 15 percent we can move forward to the Unlock mode. He was responding to claims from Thyrocare managing director (MD) A Velumani who said the private lab's antibody testing data shows 15 percent population could be silently infected with the virus.

Muliyil also said we could be close to the end of this wave of COVID-19 pandemic in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Sero-prevalamce study in Delhi done by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The study was conducted from June 27 to July 10 using the COVID KAVACH ELISA kit. Similar sero studies are being conducted across major cities in India.