Healthcare Herd immunity? Nearly a quarter of Delhi residents may have developed COVID-19 antibodies Updated : July 21, 2020 02:46 PM IST One in every four people in Delhi has been exposed to the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the past, according to the data released by the government. Across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent. Senior epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that even if the sero-prevalence is at 15 percent we can move forward to the Unlock mode.