Herd immunity appears unlikely for COVID-19, but CDC says vaccinated people can ditch masks in most settings Updated : May 17, 2021 12:24:07 IST Herd immunity occurs when there are enough immune people in a population that new infections stop. Herd immunity may exist globally, as it does with smallpox, or in a country or region. Published : May 17, 2021 12:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply