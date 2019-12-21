Healthcare
Heavy outstanding dues from government may hit cashless service for CGHS/ECHS beneficiaries in private hospitals
Updated : December 21, 2019 01:55 PM IST
The hospitals have also claimed that the reimbursement rates for various medical procedures under the CGHS have not been revised since 2014.
Non-payment of legitimate dues by the government is taking a toll on the day to day functioning of the hospitals.
