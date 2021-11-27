Heavily mutated COVID-19 strain Omicron now 'variant of interest'; what we know so far

The new heavily mutated COVID-19 variant, first detected in South Africa, has been named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Acknowledging the high transmissibility of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) strain of COVID-19, the WHO has declared it to be a 'variant of concern' (VoC).

While the Omicron strain was first spotted in genome-sequencing data from Botswana, it has now spread to South Africa, Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia.

Amid fears that this new strain can possibly restrain existing vaccines against COVID-19, stock markets all around the world registered a decline as investors sold off risky assets.

The Sensex too slid by 1,688 points on Friday. Given the concerns around the new variant's capability to hoodwink existing vaccines, drugmaker Moderna has even announced a new variant-specific vaccine candidate against Omicron.

What's the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant?

In a virtual meeting on Friday evening, WHO's Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution concluded that the Omicron variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning.

"Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VoCs," said the group. It added, "Based on the evidence presented, the variant is indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology."

Earlier, South African researchers had found that the new variant has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein, which lets the virus unlock the doorway into our body's cells. They said Omicron has 10 mutations compared to just two for the Delta variant that swept the world.

The mutations are believed to have come from a single patient who succumbed to the virus. While the scientists pointed out that all mutations are not necessarily bad, this heavy mutation is concerning as the new variant is significantly different from the original one that emerged in Wuhan (China), thus raising the fear that the existing vaccines might not be as effective against Omicron.

On being asked if existing vaccines will work against the new strain, US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN, "Until it's properly tested... we don't know whether or not it evades the antibodies that protect you against the virus."

Meanwhile, the WHO has also stated it would take a few more weeks to understand the impact of the new variant. However, medical experts and the WHO have warned against any "overreaction" before the variant was better understood.

Travel restrictions

The new variant has triggered concerns all across the world with leaders of major economies fast swinging into action. Several nations have announced travel restrictions to safeguard their citizens from the new variant.

The United Kingdom has barred the entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini. Similarly, European Union countries and Switzerland have also temporarily halted flights to and from some southern African countries.

Besides, Japan has announced a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for travellers from much of southern Africa. Iran and Brazil have also said that they will ban travellers from six southern African countries, including South Africa.

In India, travellers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will have to undergo more "rigorous screening and testing". Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the new variant has "serious public health implications for India in view of the recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel".

US President Joe Biden has also taken cognisance of the new variant and said that the Omicron strain “should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations". In a preventative measure, US officials have said flights from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi would be blocked.