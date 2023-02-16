These cardiac devices detect heart failures early, prevent hospitalisation

While the CardioMEMs device first received the USFDA nod in 2014, it got an external approval only last year to include patients who are less serious on the heart failure scale. The device is not available in India yet.

A patient in the United Kingdom was recently fitted with an early warning heart failure sensor during clinical trials at the University Hospital Southampton.

The FIRE1 System sensor is designed to alert when a patient's condition starts to deteriorate. The size of a pen lid, the sensor is implanted in the inferior vena cava, which is the largest vein in the body.

The sensor monitors the fluid present in the body — elevated levels suggest that the heart failure condition is worsening. The device continuously measures the vein's size and gives a marker of the amount of fluid present in the body. High levels can indicate breathing difficulties and fluid increasing in the lungs, which can lead to emergency admission at the hospital.

A similar device, CardioMEMs, is available in the US. The main difference is that it is implanted in the pulmonary artery to check its pressure, which is a good measure to determine heart failure, said Dr Sandeep Mishra, the Vice-Chancellor and President of NIMS University, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Director of the Heart and Brain Centre at NIMS hospital.

While the functions of the FIRE1 System sensor and the CardioMEMs devices are different, their purpose is the same — early detection of heart failure to avoid hospitalisation.

"Many times patients do not have breathing difficulty etc but are suddenly rushed to the hospital. These devices can detect failures and avoid hospitalisation," said Dr Pravin Kahale, interventional and heart failure cardiologist at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

While the CardioMEMs device first received the USFDA nod in 2014, it received an external approval only last year from the drug regulator to include patients who are less serious on the heart failure scale, but can have the device implanted as a precautionary measure.

The device is not available in India yet.

Dr Mishra said it usually takes at least a year after the USFDA's nod for a device to hit India. Dr Kahale said he was unaware about when the technology would be available to India.

Some individuals have even gone to the US to get the devices implanted, Dr Mishra added. According to the doctors, such devices have shown to reduce hospitalisation due to heart failure.