Heart attacks increase risk of cognitive decline, finds new study

The decline in global cognition after a heart attack was found to be similar to six to thirteen years of cognitive ageing. Dr Michelle Johansen expressed the urgency of the study's findings in relation to vascular risk factors.

A recent study conducted by a researcher from Johns Hopkins Medicine and collaborators has revealed a link between heart attacks and cognitive decline. According to the study, published in JAMA Neurology on May 30, having a heart attack, among those who had never had one before, was not associated with a sudden decline in cognition. But, for those who had a heart attack, there was a significantly faster decline in cognition over the years following the heart attack.

The decline in global cognition after a heart attack was found to be similar to 6 to 13 years of cognitive ageing.

Dr Michelle Johansen, an associate professor of neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, expressed the urgency of the study's findings in relation t o vascular risk factors.

“Due to the fact that many people are at risk for having a heart attack, we hope that the results of our study will serve as a wake-up call for people to control vascular risk factors like high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol as soon as they can since we have shown that having a heart attack increases your risk of decreased cognition and memory later on in life,” she emphasised.

The researchers examined data from over 30,465 adults to see how heart attacks affected cognitive function over time. The study sample included adults with an average age of 64, including both those who had and did not have heart attacks. A point system was used to assess global cognition, memory and executive functioning in cognitive assessments. Individuals who had a heart attack were more likely to be older.

While there was no immediate decline in cognition following the first heart attack, cognitive tests administered over the next several years revealed a gradual decline in cognitive function among people who suffered a heart attack, according to the researchers.

ALSO READ |

The researchers were also able to identify decreases in specific cognitive domains by integrating findings from multiple cognitive tests.

Heart attacks remain a significant health concern in the United States, affecting approximately 805,000 people each year, with 605,000 of these cases being first-time heart attacks. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention emphasises the importance of managing vascular risk factors effectively. By controlling conditions such as high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, individuals may be able to reduce the risk of cognitive decline associated with heart attacks.