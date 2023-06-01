Heart attacks increase risk of cognitive decline, finds new study

The decline in global cognition after a heart attack was found to be similar to six to thirteen years of cognitive ageing. Dr Michelle Johansen expressed the urgency of the study's findings in relation to vascular risk factors.

A recent study conducted by a researcher from Johns Hopkins Medicine and collaborators has revealed a link between heart attacks and cognitive decline. According to the study, published in JAMA Neurology on May 30, having a heart attack, among those who had never had one before, was not associated with a sudden decline in cognition. But, for those who had a heart attack, there was a significantly faster decline in cognition over the years following the heart attack.

