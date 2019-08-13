#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Healthy breakfast on a busy school morning? It's not so hard

Updated : August 13, 2019 04:47 PM IST

With a bit of planning, breakfast can be a great opportunity to get dairy, fibre, fruits and even vegetables into a child's diet. And it doesn't have to be complicated.
Use natural peanut butter or another natural spread, rather than a brand that's high in sugar.
Avoid the packaged frozen breakfast sandwiches and "breakfast bars" that have names that suggest nutrition but are often high in sugar and fat.
Healthy breakfast on a busy school morning? It's not so hard
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV