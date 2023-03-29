Despite the sharp decrease in investments, 2022 is still the second-highest funded year in the past decade, after 2021. The pandemic has made people more aware of the importance of health, which has led to the increased usage of digital health services and driven the growth of this space.

Tracxn, a global SaaS-based market intelligence platform, has released its Tracxn - HealthTech India Report, which reveals that the total funding into the HealthTech sector in India plummeted by 55 percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion in 2022.

The decline was majorly due to a massive drop in late-stage investments, which fell by 75 percent from $2.4 billion in 2021 to $606 million in 2022. Seed-stage funding also declined by 52 percent YoY to $75.2 million in 2022, while early-stage funding rose by 26 percent YoY to $743 million in 2022.

Despite the sharp decrease in investments, 2022 is still the second-highest funded year in the past decade, after 2021. The pandemic has made people more aware of the importance of health, which has led to the increased usage of digital health services and driven the growth of this space.

However, due to the funding winter, current macroeconomic conditions, and rising interest rates, investors across the globe have become more cautious in spending their money, resulting in a downturn in the HealthTech sector as well.

Online pharmacy Tata 1mg was the only Indian HealthTech company to become a unicorn in 2022, with a valuation of $1.3 billion. The telemedicine services provider Lytus was the only company from this sector to go public in 2022.

Only two $100 million+ funding rounds took place in 2022, compared with ten in the previous year.

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy raised $125 million in a Series C funding round, while consumer nutrition platform HealthKart raised $135 million in a Series H round.

HealthTech companies in Bangalore and Mumbai have attracted the maximum investment till date ($3.1 billion each), followed by Gurgaon ($1.1 billion).

Sequoia Capital, Accel, and Chiratae Ventures are the top investors in HealthTech India segment till date.

The Indian government is also focusing on digital health ventures to improve access to healthcare for people in remote locations. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM) has helped in the transformation of the digital healthcare landscape by making healthcare services accessible to all sections of the society.

Tracxn's report suggests that with advancements in technologies such as AI, robotics, cloud computing, data analytics, and IoT, and the government's favorable policies, the number of startups in the HealthTech industry is expected to increase.