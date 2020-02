Healthcare technology firm Innovaccer Inc has raised $70 million in fresh capital from various investors in a Series C funding round led by Steadview Capital and Tiger Global.

Dragoneer, Westbridge, Mubadala and Microsoft’s venture fund M12 also participated in the latest funding round, bringing the total capital raised by the company to $120 million, said Innovaccer in a news release.

The San Francisco-based company said it plans to utilise the funds to improve existing healthcare digitization processes by strengthening its data activation platform.

Founded in 2014, Innovaccer via its data activation platform aggregates and streamlines patient data from health plans, primary care providers, pharmacies, labs and hospitals, and makes it available healthcare service providers.

The startup claims that it has helped 25,000 healthcare service providers unify more than 3.8 million patient records and generate savings of more than $400 million so far.