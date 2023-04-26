Leaders Speak: Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine in AI era

AI has the potential to revolutionise precision medicine by providing doctors with vast amounts of data and analysis that can inform their diagnoses and treatment plans. AI algorithms can analyse data from multiple sources, including medical records, imaging scans, and genetic tests that can help doctors identify the underlying cause of a disease, predict the risk of future health problems, and develop more effective treatments, writes Dr. Amol Zimur, Head of Medical Affairs, Illumina Asia Pacific & Japan.

In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), precision medicine is a revolution in healthcare that has the potential to change the way we diagnose and treat diseases. By combining the best of medicine with the power of AI, doctors can provide faster, highly accurate, and cost-effective treatments to their patients.

With the continued development of AI technologies, the future of precision medicine looks bright, and we can expect to see even more exciting innovation in the coming years.

Precision medicine is a rapidly evolving branch of diagnostics and therapeutics informed by human genetic makeup, lifestyle, gene expression, and surrounding environment. Doctors can use this approach to tailor treatments through the identification of biological pathways causing the disorder.

The traditional approach to medicine is one-size-fits-all, with healthcare professionals making treatment decisions based on general population data and population averages. Precision medicine, on the other hand, alters this characteristic of traditional medicine. As each individual has a distinct genetic makeup, precision medicine considers the unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors that influence the health of each patient. By using these factors, precision medicine can provide more accurate diagnoses, targeted treatments, and personalised health recommendations.

AI has the potential to revolutionise precision medicine by providing doctors with vast amounts of data and analysis that can inform their diagnoses and treatment plans. AI algorithms can analyse data from multiple sources, including medical records, imaging scans, and genetic tests that can help doctors identify the underlying cause of a disease, predict the risk of future health problems, and develop more effective treatments. Precision medicine and AI can transform healthcare by changing the way we diagnose and treat diseases, which will help create a new era in the healthcare industry.

One of the key benefits of using AI in precision medicine is the ability to process vast amounts of data quickly and accurately. This enables doctors to analyse data from multiple sources and draw insights that they may have missed otherwise.

For example, AI algorithms can analyse genetic data to identify markers that indicate an increased risk of diseases, such as cancer or heart disease. This information can be used to screen patients and help doctors/clinicians to identify any early signs of disease aiding in timely treatment. Another benefit of using AI in precision medicine is the ability to make predictions based on large amounts of data. For example, AI algorithms can analyse patient data to predict the likelihood of a disease returning after treatment.

This information can help doctors to make informed decisions about the most effective treatments as well as follow up plans for disease monitoring. AI is also helping to improve the accuracy of diagnoses. By analysing vast amounts of medical data, AI algorithms can identify patterns and connections that may not be obvious to a human being, helping doctors with an accurate diagnoses and effective treatment.

Finally, using AI in precision medicine can help to reduce the cost of healthcare. By providing doctors with more accurate diagnoses and treatments, hence preventing unnecessary tests, treatments, and hospital stays. This can result in significant cost savings for patients and the healthcare system.

To summarise, with the potential to transform patients care and outcomes, AI is bound to play an increasingly important role in precision medicine in 2023 and the years to come.

—The author, Dr. Amol Zimur, is Head of Medical Affairs, Illumina Asia Pacific & Japan. The views expressed are personal.