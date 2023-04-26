English
Leaders Speak: Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine in AI era

Leaders Speak: Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine in AI era
By Dr Amol Zimur  May 12, 2023 12:16:31 PM IST (Updated)

AI has the potential to revolutionise precision medicine by providing doctors with vast amounts of data and analysis that can inform their diagnoses and treatment plans. AI algorithms can analyse data from multiple sources, including medical records, imaging scans, and genetic tests that can help doctors identify the underlying cause of a disease, predict the risk of future health problems, and develop more effective treatments, writes Dr. Amol Zimur, Head of Medical Affairs, Illumina Asia Pacific & Japan.

In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), precision medicine is a revolution in healthcare that has the potential to change the way we diagnose and treat diseases. By combining the best of medicine with the power of AI, doctors can provide faster, highly accurate, and cost-effective treatments to their patients.

With the continued development of AI technologies, the future of precision medicine looks bright, and we can expect to see even more exciting innovation in the coming years.
Precision medicine is a rapidly evolving branch of diagnostics and therapeutics informed by human genetic makeup, lifestyle, gene expression, and surrounding environment. Doctors can use this approach to tailor treatments through the identification of biological pathways causing the disorder.
