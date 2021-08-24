Healthcare has become largest sector in terms of size, employment, says Quess Corp

Quess Corp gains in trade after company signs an agreement with the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI) to provide trained paramedical and healthcare service professionals across India.

Business services provider Quess Corp said healthcare has become the sector in terms of size and employment. It has also signed an agreement with the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI) to provide training and staffing services for healthcare professionals. This collaboration aims to create a pipeline of trained paramedical and healthcare service professionals through a proposed hire-train-deploy model, besides building a digital pool of highly skilled, experienced, ready-to-hire doctors across India, Quess Corp said in a statement.

The collaboration will create an organised demand and supply support service for healthcare manpower such as nurses, paramedics, doctors, phlebotomists, and lab technicians. It will also enable corporates to set up safer workspaces with adequate medical facilities and to train candidates with endorsements from reputed domestic and international accreditations.

The healthcare industry in India has witnessed increasing staffing demands since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guruprasad Srinivasan, COO of Quess Corp, said healthcare has become one of the largest sectors in India, both in terms of revenue and employment. Healthcare comprises of hospital medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, and medical tourism, health insurance, etc. "In this place, predominantly, if you look at the budget numbers for 2021, it is almost about 2.23 lakh crore of investment that is coming into. While there is investment coming into, one of the areas that are going to impact here is supplying and getting the right set of talent. And Quess being the largest employer in the country it is very imperative for us to put this sector together in terms of preparing people, so there is going to be a massive demand that we are seeing spurting up day by day.”

On AHPI, AHPI Srinivasan said it is a not-for-profit organisation and it largely represents all healthcare providers across the country. So, there are about 8000 plus hospitals who are members of this and they represent all the policy matters, and anything that relates to striving and ease of access to healthcare to a common man.

On revenue, Srinivasan said it would be anywhere between 1.5-2 percent in terms of current revenue that comes from healthcare. Hence, it takes a good investment for us to get into the sector considering the kind of investment that country is making here, he added.

"The kind of investment that we will be making here, largely if you look at, on creating a kind of state of art training centres. So, primarily the investment is going to be on creating this training centre, which is not really a major one."

With PTI inputs