Healthcare financing models in India

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to touch $130 billion by 2030, is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, producing 20 percent of world’s medicines. India, called ‘pharmacy to the world’, is the source of 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories and home to 3,000 pharma companies with a network of more than 10,500 manufacturing facilities. Despite these promising statistics, the country’s healthcare sector is not in the pink of health. The challenges include skyrocketing out-of-pocket expenditure, pricing of patented drugs, spurious medications and regulatory loopholes.

In the latest series of The Medicine Box, top executives of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and India-based MNCs speak on a range of topics related to the pharma and healthcare industry.

The podcast, hosted by CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra, and in association with OPPI, which represents research-based pharmaceutical companies in India, will have six episodes. In the second episode of the series, Ekta chats with A Vaidheesh, OPPI president, and managing director, India of Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited.  Vaidheesh discusses India’s Missing Middle, in the context of Ayushman Bharat & healthcare financing in the country. Listen to him share his thoughts on the current healthcare financing models in India, the need for change and solutions such as increasing insurance coverage. Tune in! ​

 
