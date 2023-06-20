ChatGPT for doctors: How new AI tool can manage massive medical data and assist in diagnosis

The Indian government is developing a ChatGPT-like clinical decision support tool under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The tool will utilize AI and ML techniques to improve diagnosis accuracy and doctor productivity by creating digital prescriptions and linking digital health records. Data from Apollo Hospitals, AIIMS, and Tata Memorial Hospital will be used to train the tool, which aims to enhance treatment outcomes and support healthcare professionals.

The government is planning to create a ChatGPT-like clinical decision support tool to help doctors boost the accuracy of diagnosis and their productivity, News18 has learnt.

Developed using the latest techniques in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the plan is being worked upon under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) where doctors, across India, will start creating digital prescriptions instead of hand-written, linking digital health records.

The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare are working on the plan along with private stakeholders. While the NHA is an apex body responsible for implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme, ABDM aims to create a national digital health ecosystem by digitising health records, health facilities and professionals across India.