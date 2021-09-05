Health staff perform last rites of boy died of Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode

Following complete health protocol, Kealth department officials performed the last rites of the 12-year-old boy who passed away early this morning due to Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode.

The body was laid to rest at nearby Kannambarath Khabaristan. The officials performed the last rites clad in PPE kits. Only a few close relatives wearing similar gear, were in attendance. The Kozhikode health department employees sanitised the entire area after the rituals.

The boy died of Nipah at a hospital here in the wee hours on Sunday.

"The death of a 12-year-old boy has been confirmed due to Nipah virus. We have already started contact tracing, and assessing the situation. The team from NCDC is also coordinating with us," said Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Kozhikode.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune, confirmed the presence of the virus in the samples of the boy, which were sent to the institute.

"We have identified 188 primary contacts. Of which, 20 persons are in high-risk category. They are being shifted to MCH, Kozhikode. We've formulated an action plan & are enforcing lockdown in 3 km around child's house (infected with Nipah virus), " said Gorge in a tweet.

Local authorities have geared up to check further spread of the virus in Kozhikode and surrounding areas.

-With PTI inputs