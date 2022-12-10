Health Revolution launches 'Health Jumpstart' programme globally

The healthtech startup is building a complete ecosystem for transitioning from the disease state to the healing state. Modern medicine largely considers symptoms while coming to a conclusion; it does not take a complete view.

Health Revolution, a healthtech startup, has launched the 'Health Jumpstart programme'. The first of its kind, this programme aims to empower an individual by educating them about the process of developing the full range of health and human potential.

The health tech is co-founded by an Indian-origin American emergency doctor and the ex-director of a Fortis specialty hospital. They have consulted with more than 5,000 patients successfully. Now, they are going global, and have entered India by establishing their office in Bangalore. The startup clocked $50K in the previous financial year and is looking at doubling its revenue this financial year.

The healthtech startup is building a complete ecosystem for transitioning from the disease state to the healing state. Modern medicine largely considers symptoms while coming to a conclusion; it does not take a complete view.

Health Revolution is opting for a multi-directional healing approach, working through the principle of Mind-Body-Flow Theory, wherein the subconscious and conscious have been integrated to identify new ways of understanding disease and healing. Researchers have highlighted that many acute and chronic physical ailments have their roots in deeply rooted behaviors, emotions, and mental traumas. The startup is integrating physical, mental, and environmental conditions for a faster recovery.

They have launched the 4-week online Health Jumpstart programme that will bust myths about health and the healthcare sector while bringing clarity and healing to the population at large. It will assist individuals and businesses to develop good habits for improved health and mental wellbeing. The programme focuses on nutrition, movement, connection and rest across mind and body, which have been demonstrated to reverse disease in many research studies.

Experts from various fields will guide individuals in education, practice, and balance among the four, including easy day-to-day life hacks that can bring a sea change in the life of participants. Nutrition, inflammatory foods, research, and the rise in autoimmune disorders and their impact on physical and mental health will be dealt with in detail.

The programme offers daily videos and practices, live sessions, and group support to help break old habits and create new ones in all the mentioned areas. It launches on January 2, 2023 and is currently open for registration.