Health officials trace Botswana woman who visited MP amid Omicron concerns

Madhya Pradesh health authorities have traced a woman in Jabalpur, who came from southern African country Botswana, where Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected.

The information about the arrival of the woman was given to the authorities by the airline after she arrived at Jabalpur’s Dumna airport on November 18.

Officials started searching for the 34-year old, as per the health surveillance guidelines, to check the spread of COVID-19.

The woman was identified as Oreemetse Lynn Khumo and she was found at the Army-run College of Materials Management (CMM) on Monday in Jabalpur. According to officials, she is a captain in the Botswana Army.

However, the woman has not yet demonstrated any symptoms of the COVID so far.

"The woman came to Jabalpur from Delhi, as per the record shared with us by the Central government,” Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Ratnesh Kurariya told PTI.

The officials had launched a search operation at hotels and guest houses in Jabalpur in search of the woman.

Meanwhile, Mumbai civic body said that at least 1,000 travellers landed in Mumbai in last 15 days from African countries where the potentially more transmissible 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus has been detected.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 as Omicron, which can carry 50 mutations overall, including over 30 on the spike protein alone.

Omicron has been detected in several countries including Canada, the UK, and South Africa.

-With agency inputs