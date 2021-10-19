Health Ministry urges states, UTs to focus on coverage of 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccines

In a press statement health ministry has said that the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan took a detailed review of the ongoing vaccination drive with states and UTs.

As the nation closes in on administering a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Health Ministry has urged states and union territories (UTs) to focus on administering the second dose of vaccines to the population.

In a press statement, the Health Ministry has said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan took a detailed review of the ongoing with states and UTs. Bhushan has also pitched for wider coverage of the second dose as the Centre is aiming to further relax international travel SOPs.

According to the ministry's press statement, the secretary has assured that states have adequate availability of doses especially to boost the second dose coverage.

While there is a sizeable number of beneficiaries who are eligible to receive a second dose but have not received that was a review statement made by the health secretary asking states to cover this particular gap as soon as possible.

Also, the Centre assured the states that they are willing to provide additional vaccine doses. However, states have an adequate number of doses. The centre has also asked states and union territories to come up with suggestions on maximizing the coverage, identify and prioritize districts having low coverage.

States should also focus on local challenges, the need for additional COVID vaccine canters, improving access in rural areas etc.

On the international travel SOPs, the ministry has clearly stated that soon it is likely to advise for further relaxations in the international travel SOPs.

The process of reviewing the guidelines and SOPs is in consultation with stakeholders like the Home Ministry, Bureau of Immigration, Civil Aviation Ministry, External Affairs Ministry is underway and they will be incorporated soon along with the suggestions from the states.