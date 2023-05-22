Health Ministry seeks stricter enforcement of vaping ban amid rising violations

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act came into force in 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the ban on sale, storage, and manufacturing of E-cigarettes, saying it was aimed at protecting the young from the health hazards.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued a public notice to strengthen the enforcement of the Act which prohibits manufacture, sale and advertisements of electronic cigarettes. With e-cigarettes still being easily accessible online and at tobacco shops despite the ban, the ministry has directed all stakeholders, including producers, manufacturers, importers, distributors, advertisers, and retailers, to strictly comply with the Act's provisions.

The public notice issued by the Health Ministry aims to raise awareness about the banned product and strengthen the implementation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019.

In the same line, the notice from the Health ministry explicitly prohibits the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of electronic cigarettes, either as complete products or in any part thereof.

It further emphasises that participating in any form of advertisement promoting the use of e-cigarettes is strictly prohibited. The ministry has also highlighted that violations of the Act are cognisable offenses punishable under statutory provisions.

Adding a note in the public notice, the ministry said, "Offense of production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale (including online sale), distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes is cognisable and punishable as per the statutory provisions of the Act".

What are e-cigarettes?

Electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes, are devices powered by batteries that heat a substance, usually in liquid or solid form, containing nicotine and various flavors. This heating process creates an aerosol that can be inhaled. As a result, the vapor, which contains nicotine, is drawn deep into the lungs and enters the bloodstream.

In comparison to traditional tobacco smoking, where tobacco leaves are physically burned, e-cigarettes operate differently. While tobacco smoking produces harmful byproducts such as tar, carbon monoxide, and numerous other chemicals, e-cigarettes primarily deliver nicotine without the combustion process.

Despite the ban and heavy penalties and imprisonment, the market has been flooded with cheap, unbranded Chinese-made e-cigarettes, leading to concerns about their widespread availability and usage, especially among youth.

These e-cigarettes are widely available across a range of sources, including tobacco vendors, general stores, and online providers. The addictive nature of e-cigarettes, coupled with appealing flavors, has contributed to their popularity among the younger generation.

According to the researchers from the Australian National University Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, vaping, as using e-cigarettes came to be known, causes poisoning, injuries, burns and immediate toxicity through inhalation, including seizures, as well as addiction.

E-cigarettes cause acute lung injury. Among smokers, there is moderate evidence that use of e-cigarettes increase heart rate, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and arterial stiffness acutely after use. Young non-smokers who vape are around three times as likely to take up smoking than non-vapers. Nicotine use in children and adolescents can lead to lifelong addiction issues as well as difficulties in concentration and learning, as per the report.

Response of Health Organisations

The move has been welcomed by health organisations, including the Voluntary Health Association of India, which commended the government's efforts to protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of e-cigarette addiction.

Binoy Mathew, Manager, Voluntary Health Association of India, said, "Despite a ban on electronic cigarettes by the government of India in 2019, they are easily available in tobacco shops and online and are sold to children below 18 years of age”.

"The ban on electronic cigarettes was introduced to protect our younger generation from a new form of toxic addiction. However, its enforcement has been weak, resulting in the market being flooded with cheap and unbranded Chinese-made e-cigarettes," he said while welcoming the government’s move to bring the public notice for strict enforcement and implementation of the Act.

Rampant use of E-cigarettes has been observed among the youth, including school children. "E-cigarette marketers have illicitly managed to achieve a foothold in the market that has not been completely redressed by the ban," Mathew said.

"E-cigarette and like products with attractive flavouring have been proven to hook the younger generation to nicotine addiction. It is worrisome that a banned product is so readily available in the Indian market," Ranjit Singh, an advocate practising at the Supreme Court, said.

"The public notice issued by the Health Ministry, raising awareness on the banned product, as well as elucidating the details of PECA 2019 provisions, emboldens the Government’s strong resolve to prevent this hazardous product from being marketed in India. State governments must take similar steps to enforce the ban on e-cigarette and heated tobacco products," he said.

Ministry's action against ban

In February, the ministry had written to all states and UTs to ensure effective compliance of the ban on e-cigarettes, expressing concern that these devices are still available online and at local vendors.

Instances of these devices being sold near educational institutions and easily accessed by young children have been reported. The notice serves as a reminder to state governments to take similar actions in enforcing the ban and preventing the marketing of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said instances of devices like e-cigarettes being sold at convenience or stationery stores and near educational institutions have also been reported, which is resulting in easy access by young children to such products.

According to the provisions of the Act, "authorised officers" have been made responsible for the implementation of the order in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

From time to time, this ministry has been requesting states and Union territories for effective enforcement of the statutory provisions of the Act, the letter said.

"The increasing availability of such prohibited products calls for serious attention and action to ensure effective enforcement of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019," the letter had stated.

With PTI inputs.