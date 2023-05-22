English
Health Ministry seeks stricter enforcement of vaping ban amid rising violations

Health Ministry seeks stricter enforcement of vaping ban amid rising violations

By Anushka Sharma  May 22, 2023 6:38:16 PM IST (Published)

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act came into force in 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the ban on sale, storage, and manufacturing of E-cigarettes, saying it was aimed at protecting the young from the health hazards.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued a public notice to strengthen the enforcement of the Act which prohibits manufacture, sale and advertisements of electronic cigarettes. With e-cigarettes still being easily accessible online and at tobacco shops despite the ban, the ministry has directed all stakeholders, including producers, manufacturers, importers, distributors, advertisers, and retailers, to strictly comply with the Act's provisions.

The public notice issued by the Health Ministry aims to raise awareness about the banned product and strengthen the implementation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019.

