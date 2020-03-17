Healthcare Health ministry revises guidelines on COVID-19 treatment, endorses anti-HIV drugs on case-to-case basis Updated : March 17, 2020 04:00 PM IST There is no current evidence from a randomised controlled trial to recommend any specific treatment for suspected or confirmed patients with COVID-19. The guidelines issued by the health ministry also stated that COVID-19 patients may present with mild, moderate, or severe illness --the latter include severe pneumonia, ARDS, sepsis and septic shock. This combination of drugs was given for the first time to an elderly Italian couple currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the SMS hospital in Jaipur.