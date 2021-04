The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its revised guidelines for COVID-19 patients released on April 28, has recommended home isolation for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

"The asymptomatic cases are laboratory-confirmed cases not experiencing any symptoms and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94%. Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms (and/or fever) without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94%," the guidelines mentioned. The revised guidelines also pinpointed the key symptoms that needed to be monitored before a patient is deemed in need of urgent medical aid. It gave details on the precautions to be followed by both patients and caregivers.

The guidelines also recommended that patients maintain a self-monitoring chart comprising body temperature, SPO2 level, heart rate and breathing. The patients have to promptly report any deterioration in the said parameters.

The advisory has further instructed home-isolating patients to constantly wear masks, especially when interacting with caregivers, in order to limit the spread of the virus to other members of the household.

The revised document stated: "The decision to administer Remdesivir or any other investigational therapy must be made by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting. Do not attempt to procure or administer Remdesivir at home."

According to the guidelines, immediate medical attention should be sought for patients when serious symptoms begin to surface. These symptoms include, but aren't limited to, difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 < 94% in room air), persistent pain/pressure in the chest and mental confusion or inability to keep awake.

The guidelines also reiterated the procedure to be followed prior to ending home isolation for patients.