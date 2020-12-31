Healthcare Health Ministry releases communication strategy to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout Updated : December 31, 2020 04:51 PM IST The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released a communication strategy to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India. The strategy seeks to disseminate accurate and transparent information by alleviating apprehensions and ensuring its acceptance. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply