Health Ministry rejects reports of Cowin data breach, Rajeev Chandrasekhar says previously stolen data released

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said this in response to reports that a bot on messaging application on Telegram was releasing personal details of the users. He assured that there was no direct breach of either the Cowin App or database.

In response to the reports of vaccination and personal data being leaked online, the Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared on Twitter that while the Cowin database was secure, “previously stolen data” was being shared online.

In the Tweet, he assured that CERT-In was reviewing and responding to the reports of data breach. He added, “A Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers. The data being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously stolen data stolen in the past.”

In a second tweet on the issue, he clarified that “previously stolen data '' referred to “data from databases other than Cowin”.