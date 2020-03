As the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, misinformation about the declaration of holidays in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim are widely getting circulated on social media and WhatsApp.

A release with the letterhead of the ministry of health is going viral on social media.

It claims that the ministry of health has declared a holiday for the period of March 14 to March 21, and the holiday is mandatory to all schools, colleges, educational institutes and workplace having more than 10 employees present in at a time of all the statutory & local bodies of the states.