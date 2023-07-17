The move comes after the MoHUA amended the rule allowing a person duly authorised by hospital to take along human organs or tissue or both, for the purpose of organ or tissue transplant.

The Union Health Ministry is contemplating the creation of a dedicated rapid transport corridor for the swift transportation of human organs using metro trains. This initiative aims to expedite organ transport, as harvested organs such as corneas, hearts, kidneys, and livers from brain-dead patients have a limited lifespan of up to 12 hours under suitable storage conditions.

According to Mint, the pilot project is expected to be implemented in the Delhi-NCR region. This development follows the Ministry of Urban and Housing Development's decision to lift the ban on organ transportation via metro.

The ministry has revised the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Rules of 2014, stating that individuals authorized by hospitals registered under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (42 of 1994), may carry human organs or tissues for the purpose of transplantation.

India's metro rail network spans across 20 cities, including Delhi and seven NCR cities, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kanpur, and Pune, covering a total distance of 860 km.

Previously, the rules prohibited the transportation of blood (dried, coagulated, or decomposed), corpses or carcasses of animals or birds, bones (excluding bleached or cleaned bones), human skeletons, body parts, and portable radio devices that posed a risk to radio communication and traffic control signaling networks.