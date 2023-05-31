English
    Health Ministry mandates anti-tobacco warning on OTT platforms

    By Dhananjay Khatri  May 31, 2023 12:40:56 PM IST (Published)

    According to the notification, publishers of online curated content that display tobacco products or their use will now be required to include certain elements.

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it mandatory for OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warnings and has notified new rules for online curated audio-visual content. This decision follows extensive deliberations within the ministry, involving the information and broadcasting ministry and other stakeholders.

    The rules will come into force three months from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.
    According to the notification, publishers of online curated content that display tobacco products or their use will now be required to include certain elements.
