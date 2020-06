The health ministry in its media briefing on Thursday said that there is no community transmission of coronavirus in India. It added that the country has the one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the world.

The states cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of COVID19

Large proportion of our population is still vulnerable and susceptible to COVID19 infection. Precautions such as physical distancing, use of face masks, hand hygiene need to be taken seriously

Urban slums are highly vulnerable. Local lockdown measures need to continue as advised by the government, particularly in containment areas

Joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal: Current recovery rate at 49.21 percent

Number of recovered cases are more than number of active patients

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargawa: India is not in community transmission

More than 850 testing labs available in the country

Testing 1.51 lakh tests per day, have capacity to do up to 2 lakh tests per day

Completed over 50 lakh tests a few days ago

Will do more sero surveys, states will also do more sero surveys

Studied over 28,500 households of 83 districts in sero survey

0.73 percent of population in 83 districts showed prevalence of past exposure to coronavirus infection

Study showed risk was slightly higher in urban areas

Study showed risk in urban slums was 1.89 times higher than rural areas

Infection fatality rate was very low at 0.08 percent as per sero survey

Infection in containment zones were found to be high with significant variation

Lockdown has been successful in preventing rapid spread

However, a large proportion of population is still susceptible

Elderly, chronic morbidities, pregnant women, children less than 10 years of age need to be protected

Urban slums highly vulnerable for spread of infection

VK Paul of Niti Aayog: It does take a while for whole process to be mobilised

Principles implemented by China and India in containing COVID-19 essentially the same

All nations grappling with balancing between allowing activities and suppression to contain COVID-19

We will not allow the will of the virus to run across the country