Health Ministry lists blood clot symptoms to watch out for if you have taken Covishield vaccine shot

The Union Health Ministry on May 18 said that there is a definitive, though minuscule, risk of thromboembolic events or blood clot cases in people who have received Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, named Covishield, in India. The Ministry based its observation on National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) Committee data.

Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, is one of the three vaccines in use for mass vaccination in the country.

With India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin, developed by ICMR and produced by Bharat Biotech, a potential thromboembolic event following its administration was not reported, according to a government press release.

Thromboembolic events mean the formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might break loose and be carried by the bloodstream to plug another vessel.

“Bleeding and clotting cases following COVID-19 vaccination in India are minuscule and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country,” a report submitted by the National AEFI Committee to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Ministry has released a list of suspected thromboembolic symptoms, which it said, could occur within 20 days of taking a shot, and asked the beneficiaries to report to the health facility where they have taken it.

The symptoms, according to the government panel could be one of the following.

Breathlessness

Pain in chest

Pain in limbs or on pressing limbs or swelling in limbs (arm or calf)

Multiple, pinhead size red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site

Persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting

Seizures in the absence of the previous history of seizures with or without vomiting;

Severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of the previous history of migraine or chronic headache);

Weakness/paralysis of limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including face)

Blurred vision or pain in eyes or having double vision

Change in mental status or having confusion or depressed level of consciousness

After alerts were raised in some countries on post-vaccination “embolic and thrombotic events” on March 11, particularly with AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine (Covishield in India), a decision was taken to conduct an “urgent in-depth analysis of the adverse events (AE)” in the country, the Health Ministry statement said.

The National AEFI Committee noted that as of April 3, over 7.54 crore vaccine doses had been administered (6,86,50,819 Covishield and 67,84,562 Covaxin), while more than 23,000 adverse events were reported through the CO-WIN platform. Of these, only 700 cases, that is 9.3 cases per million were reported to be serious and severe in nature, as per the report.

The AEFI Committee completed an in-depth case review of 498 serious and severe events, of which 26 cases were reported to be potential thromboembolic events following the administration of the Covishield vaccine with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases/million doses.