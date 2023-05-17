World Hypertension Day: Health Ministry launches '75/25' initiative for people with hypertension, diabetes

The initiative was announced at the G20 co-branded event “Accelerating the Prevention and Management of Hypertension and Diabetes”, organised by Union Health Ministry and WHO by Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. The program aims to ensure that 75 million individuals suffering from hypertension and diabetes receive standardised care by 2025, primarily through Primary Health Centers (PHCs).

In a significant move to combat the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Union Health Ministry of India on Wednesday unveiled the ambitious "75/25" initiative. The program aims to ensure that 75 million individuals suffering from hypertension and diabetes receive standardised care by 2025, primarily through Primary Health Centers (PHCs).

Under the initiative, the government plans to train approximately 40,000 Primary Health Care Medical Officers on the Standard Treatment Workflow for NCDs. This training will be facilitated through the Shashakt Portal, enabling healthcare professionals to provide improved services at the community level.

The initiative was announced at the G20 co-branded event “Accelerating the Prevention and Management of Hypertension and Diabetes”, organised by Union Health Ministry and WHO by Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

The Outcome Budget document of Union Budget 2023-2024 has for the first time introduced hypertension and diabetes treatment as output indicators reflecting reflects the government's commitment to scale-up hypertension and diabetes coverage services.

Recognising the need for a comprehensive approach, the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases has also issued revised operational guidelines with a broader coverage. This step reflects the government's commitment to allocate resources, enhance capacity, and promote mobilisation and multi-sectoral collaboration to address NCDs effectively.

Dr. V K Paul emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating, "This indicates the clear resolve of the government to address NCDs by allocating resources, capacity enhancement, mobilisation, and multi-sectoral collaboration."

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, India is determined to become a developed nation in the next 25 years in the Amrit Kaal. Towards this goal, India is making efforts to achieve results in social indicators like life expectancy, maternal mortality rate, NCDs at par with developed nations”, he added.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration between various sectors, the Health Secretary stressed the need for inter-sectoral efforts and public-private partnerships to tackle the growing burden of NCDs in the country.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), commended the Indian Government's target to reach 75 million individuals with hypertension under standard care in primary healthcare by 2025. He recognised this initiative as the most extensive coverage of NCDs in the world for primary healthcare.