Health Ministry to file FIR against alleged CoWIN data breach: Report

The Union Health Ministry is planning to file an FIR against the alleged CoWIN data breach as officials suspect the leak could be from other databases “beyond the portal,” The Hindu Business Line reported on Monday, June 19.

“We will file a case with the Cyber Crime cell either today or in a day or two. However, there has been no breach in CoWIN data. But there could have been some attempt elsewhere. Cybercrime will look into it. Investigations by CERT-in are on, too,” an official said to The Hindu Business Line.

Citing an example, officials said the CoWIN portal does not store precise dates of birth for vaccine beneficiaries as it only collects the year of birth. Similarly, CoWIN does not collect addresses or other details.

Earlier this month, both the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology denied reports of a CoWIN data breach, saying “previously stolen data” was being shared online.

“A Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers. The data being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously stolen data stolen in the past,” Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.