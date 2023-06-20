CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsHealth Ministry to file FIR against alleged CoWIN data breach: Report

Health Ministry to file FIR against alleged CoWIN data breach: Report

Health Ministry to file FIR against alleged CoWIN data breach: Report
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 8:13:26 PM IST (Updated)

Earlier this month, both the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology denied reports of a CoWIN data breach, saying “previously stolen data” was being shared online.

The Union Health Ministry is planning to file an FIR against the alleged CoWIN data breach as officials suspect the leak could be from other databases “beyond the portal,” The Hindu Business Line reported on Monday, June 19.

“We will file a case with the Cyber Crime cell either today or in a day or two. However, there has been no breach in CoWIN data. But there could have been some attempt elsewhere. Cybercrime will look into it. Investigations by CERT-in are on, too,” an official said to The Hindu Business Line.


Citing an example, officials said the CoWIN portal does not store precise dates of birth for vaccine beneficiaries as it only collects the year of birth. Similarly, CoWIN does not collect addresses or other details.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X