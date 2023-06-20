Health Ministry to file FIR against alleged CoWIN data breach: Report

The Union Health Ministry is planning to file an FIR against the alleged CoWIN data breach as officials suspect the leak could be from other databases “beyond the portal,” The Hindu Business Line reported on Monday, June 19.

“We will file a case with the Cyber Crime cell either today or in a day or two. However, there has been no breach in CoWIN data. But there could have been some attempt elsewhere. Cybercrime will look into it. Investigations by CERT-in are on, too,” an official said to The Hindu Business Line.