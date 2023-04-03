Prices of essential medicines down by 6.73%, says Health Ministry

So far, the prices of 651 essential medicines have been fixed.

According to Health Ministry sources, India has been taking steps to ensure the availability of affordable medicines for the masses, with a significant reduction of 6.73% in essential medicines' pricing.

In 2022, after a gap of five years, the government prepared a new Essential Medicine list, including 870 medicines. So far, the prices of 651 essential medicines have been fixed.

The government has been working towards achieving its goal of universal health coverage.

The Drugs Pricing Control Order (DPCO) was formulated in 2013 by the previous government to regulate medicine prices. The pricing of essential and scheduled medicines is impacted by the movement in Wholesale Price Index (WPI) as per DPCO 2013.

These announcements were made at a Monday morning briefing by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on pharmaceuticals issues.

Mandaviya addresses Congress' claims on drug pricing

In a series of tweet Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reacted to claims raised by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. He tweeted, "According to the provision of DPCO, 2013 made by the UPA government, every year the pharma company increases or decreases prices of medicines according to the WPI."

Serial no. Formulations Dosage Forms(s) and Strength Unit Ceiling Price Under NLEM, 2015 as on 1.4.2022 Revised Ceiling Price after refixation under NLEM, 2022 Ceiling Prices after WPI, as on 1.4.2023 Net Reduction from NLEM, 2015 after WPI increase 1 Paracetamol Tablet 500mg 1 Tablet 1.01 0.8 0.89 11.88% 2 Metformin Tablet 500mg Per Tablet 2.13 1.8 2.01 5.63% 3 Glimepiride Tablet 2mg Per Tablet 6.34 5.17 5.79 8.68% 4 Telmisartan Tablet 40mg Per Tablet 7.32 6.03 6.76 7.65% 5 Amoxicillin (A) + Clavulanicacid (B) Tablet 500mg (A) +125 mg (B) Per Tablet 19.95 16.32 18.29 8.32%

Mandaviya said that in November 2022, the government revised the list and prices of essential medicines. And under DPCO, 2013, the work of revising the applicable ceiling price of such notified drugs has been initiated by NPPA. So far new ceiling prices of 651 out of 870 essential medicines have been notified

According to the health minister, the approved ceiling price of medicines has decreased by an average of 16.62 percent and consumers will save an estimated Rs 3,500 crore annually.

He also said that pharma companies can increase the prices of medicines with effect from April 1, 2023, to the extent of 12.12 percent of the valid ceiling price of 651 essential medicines linked to WPI. Even if the company were to increase the price in full, an average reduction of 6.73 percent is estimated.