English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare News

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of COVID protocol at Delhi IGI Airport

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of COVID protocol at Delhi IGI Airport

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of COVID protocol at Delhi IGI Airport
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Jan 2, 2023 11:10:30 PM IST (Published)

Health Minister visited the Airport Health Organization office and also reviewed the RT-PCR testing mechanism and the Air Suvidha portal. He directed officials to gear up and urged people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Government is on alert mode after COVID's BF.7 variant is the reason for high cases across major countries like US, China. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed arrangements for the screening and testing of international passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read


Health Minister visited the Airport Health Organization office and also reviewed the RT-PCR testing mechanism and the Air Suvidha portal. He directed officials to gear up and urged people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
Mansukh Mandaviya further alerted officials to remain alert against emerging strains of COVID.
Union Health Ministry issued the revised guidelines for international passengers travelling to India on December 29, 2023. According to the guidelines, 2 percent of random passengers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand are being tested at airports across India.
Passengers arriving from these 6 high-risk countries are also mandatorily required to upload negative RT-PCR test reports in the Air Suvidha portal within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.
Earlier in the day the Health Ministry also clarified that even those passengers that are in transit from these high risk countries are also required to follow the protocol.
India Today reported 173 new Covid cases, and 207 recoveries in the morning. There are 2,670 active Covid cases in India. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is taking stock of the Covid situation closely, with several meetings held in the last week.
Apart from meeting State Health Ministers, Mandaviya also held a  meeting with Indian Medical Association and pharmaceutical manufacturers to review the availability of medicines and vaccine stocks in the country.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of COVID protocol at Delhi IGI Airport

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

COVIDIndira Gandhi International AirportMansukh Mandaviya

Next Article

Goa slashes VAT on jet fuel to 8%

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X